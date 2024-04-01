AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

NNI Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Adviser Muzamil Aslam on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to discuss arrears of KP Revenue Authority.

In a statement, Muzamil Aslam said that the telephonic conversation has been made for arrears of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority.

A delegation meeting with FBR on the understanding of cross-input tax adjustment would be made soon, he added.

KPRA collects Rs28bn in eight months: DG

He said that the FBR officials are likely to meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) officials next week for reconciliation.

Earlier on March 13, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Addressing a press conference along with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, he hailed his first engagement with PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘positive’ and said they discussed public and provincial issues, law and order and other matters.

