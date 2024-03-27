AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,862 Increased By 57.9 (0.85%)
BR30 22,476 Increased By 168.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 66,357 Increased By 451.1 (0.68%)
KSE30 21,867 Increased By 158.9 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens as strengthened dollar pressures

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened on Wednesday due to the strengthened dollar’s continued pressure, despite the central bank’s strong fixing to support the currency, while better economic data also offered little help.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0946 per US dollar, weaker than the previous fix 7.0943.

The fixing came in 1,304 pips stronger than a Reuters’ estimate, underscoring PBOC’s firm attitude to support the yuan.

“A sub-7.10 fix continues to signal support for the yuan but with overnight action subdued, there is little … fresh cue on the yuan from the policy perspective,” said Maybank analysts in a note.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 7.2158 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2276 at midday, 126 pips weaker from the previous late session.

The dollar rose as traders waited on a fresh catalyst to give clues on Federal Reserve policy, after overnight data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in US durable goods orders in February.

Other moves in Asia were kept in check as markets wait for Friday’s release of US core inflation data.

Data showed on Wednesday that China’s industrial firms posted higher profits in the opening months of the year. But overall gains remain tempered by the persistent fragility in China’s property market, pointing to a divergence in the country’s post-pandemic recovery.

China’s yuan rebounds on strong guidance

“An improvement in market expectations of China’s growth could push up the renminbi, but that has not been forthcoming, with the latest economic data not showing much impact from policy stimulus,” said Wei He, economist at Gavekal Research.

“If the US dollar stays strong, the PBoC’s most likely course of action is to let the renminbi depreciate gradually,” he said.

Hong Kong’s offshore yuan overnight HIBOR, a gauge that measures offshore yuan liquidity conditions, jumped to 5.98379%, the highest since April 2022. Surges in the yuan’s funding costs made it more expensive for some investors to short the yuan.

The global dollar index rose to 104.372 from the previous close of 104.235. The offshore yuan was trading -0.37% away from the onshore spot at 7.2548 per dollar.

US dollar China's yuan People’s Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan weakens as strengthened dollar pressures

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 66,000 with ease, up over 500 points

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

Oil prices fall for a second day as US crude inventories increase

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories