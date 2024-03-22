AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee weakens to over three-month low on weak Asia FX; forward premiums dip

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 09:58am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee dropped to its lowest level in more than three months on Friday, tracking the weakness in its Asian peers and pressured by sustained dollar demand from local importers.

The rupee was at 83.3450 against the US dollar as of 10:00 a.m. IST, weaker by 0.2% compared with its close at 83.1475 in the previous session.

The currency hit an intra-day low of 83.37, its weakest level since Dec. 13. The dollar index rose 0.2% to 104.21, its highest in more than three weeks after US economic data signalled continued strength in the world’s largest economy.

Data released on Thursday showed that US initial jobless claims fell and existing home sales surged more than expected to a one-year high in February.

Asian currencies weakened across the board with the Korean won down over 1.3% and leading losses.

The offshore Chinese yuan fell to an over-four-month low of 7.26, prompting state-owned banks to step in to defend the currency.

Dollar demand from local corporates ahead of the closing of India’s financial year also weighed on the rupee, while state-run banks were spotted “mildly” selling dollars in early trading, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums slipped with the one-year implied yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 1.61%, pressured by an uptick in US bond yields.

Indian rupee to rise following ‘modestly dovish’ Fed policy

Inflows into Indian debt and equities are likely to continue but a change in sentiment could turn the dollar-rupee pair into a “buy-on-dips from sell-on-upticks,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Avisors.

Overseas investors have net bought $9.2 billion worth of Indian equities and bonds so far this year, of which $6.2 billion worth has come this month alone.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee weakens to over three-month low on weak Asia FX; forward premiums dip

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

Oil eases on possible Gaza ceasefire, dollar strength

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Read more stories