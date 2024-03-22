Gold prices witness massive surge

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday saw a mammoth surge on the local market with silver inching up, traders said.

The yellow metal gained Rs4600 and Rs3943, shooting up to Rs232400 per tola and Rs199245 per 10 grams, respectively. The world market also recorded a $47 surge in the bullion prices to close for $2225 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium by the local market.

Silver was traded for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams, inching up by Rs20 and Rs17.15, respectively. The international silver prices stood for $25.66 per ounce, traders said.

