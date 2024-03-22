KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR32.688 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,656.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.240 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.239 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.844 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.878 billion), Silver (PKR 2.025 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.844 billion), DJ (PKR 1.009 billion), SP 500 (PKR 370.364 million), Natural Gas (PKR 159.927 million),Brent (PKR 159.017 million),Japan Equity (PKR 112.007 million), Palladium (PKR 83.842 million)and Copper (PKR 82.542 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 15.456 million were traded.

