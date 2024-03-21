AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Hyundai, Kia to recall US vehicles over damaged charging unit, NHTSA says

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 03:19pm

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are recalling a combined 147,100 US vehicles over a damaged charging unit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

Hyundai will recall 98,878 vehicles, affecting certain Ioniq and Genesis models, while Kia will recall 48,232 vehicles impacting certain EV6 models.

Hyundai Motor’s Q4 net profit rises 31%, misses forecasts

The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power increasing the risk of a crash, the safety regulator said.

