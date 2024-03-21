AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
European shares hit record high on resources boost, risk appetite

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 01:51pm

European shares scaled to record-high levels on Thursday, boosted by basic resources-linked stocks and a strong risk appetite, while traders await a raft of economic data from the euro zone and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% at 509.96, as of 0818 GMT.

The basic resources sub-index led sectoral gains with a 2.7% jump as prices of most metals climbed after the US Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts for this year, while gold prices soared to a record high.

Technology and rate-sensitive real estate shares advanced 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively, as risk appetite ramped up following the Fed’s outlook.

Luxury stocks pressure European equities ahead of Fed verdict

Investors await flash reading of business activity in the month of March for the euro zone and the United States due later in the day, which could offer potential clues into the central banks’ interest rate-cut cycle.

In corporate updates, Next retained its outlook for sales and profit in the current year after reporting a slightly better-than-expected rise in annual profit. Shares of the clothing retailer added 4%.

