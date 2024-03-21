AIRLINK 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.71%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FFBL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
MLCF 35.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PPL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
PRL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.72%)
SEARL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.85%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.86%)
SSGC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
TPLP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TRG 71.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,762 Increased By 2 (0.03%)
BR30 22,626 Increased By 77.1 (0.34%)
KSE100 66,029 Increased By 297.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 21,712 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei scales record high, yen rebounds as Fed out-doves BOJ

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 10:49am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a record high on Thursday and the yen rebounded strongly from a four-month low, after the US Federal Reserve stuck to its easing path despite recent heated inflation readings.

The Fed’s policy direction contrasts sharply with the Bank of Japan, which on Tuesday ended eight years of extraordinary stimulus measures with its first rate hike since 2007.

However, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that policy would remain broadly accommodative for the time being, in comments to parliament on Thursday.

Short-term Japanese government bond yields ticked higher amid expectations for tighter policy over the medium term, but yields on the longest-dated sovereign paper fell as long-term investors bought into this month’s fiscal year-end.

The Nikkei entered the midday break up 1.67% at 40,670.52, after touching an all-time high of 40,748.77.

For the year, it is up 21.5%, far outpacing an 8.1% advance for the MSCI world index.

The dollar was last down 0.5% at 150.505 yen, after scaling 151.82 yen on Tuesday for the first time since mid-November.

The BOJ and Fed policy announcements have given investors the green light to buy stocks again, said Yunosuke Ikeda, Nomura’s chief equity strategist, based on the same three underlying catalysts that drove gains for the past year: better corporate governance, emergence from deflation, and concerns about China that have drawn money into Japan.

Nikkei slips as techs track US peers lower

“These factors are evolving somewhat, but basically continuing from last year.”

While the Fed’s signal that it is still on track for three quarter-point rate cuts this year puts it on the opposite path from the BOJ, Japanese policymakers have stressed that any further tightening would be very gradual.

The BOJ sees room for another hike this year, with market players viewing July or October as potential dates, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

“It’s too early to say there’s a risk of a July hike”, which would require sustained yen weakness despite Fed rate cuts and possible Japanese forex market intervention, forcing the BOJ to act, said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan forex and rates strategist at Bank of America.

In the medium term, dollar-yen could fall to 145 or lower if BOJ hikes coincided with Fed cuts, he said.

However, demand for carry in the currency pair is likely to spur dip buying, which could see a rise to 152, which is the level when traders may become wary of intervention, he said.

In the JGB market, two-year yields rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.185%, rebounding from Tuesday’s two-week low.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday on Wednesday.

The 20- and 30-year yields fell 1 bp each, to 1.485% and 1.79%, respectively.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.725%, holding at a two-week trough.

“Some people are trying to take account of the risk of early action by the BOJ, which will keep the short end under pressure,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

But he warned against reading too much into market moves so soon after the BOJ meeting.

“We’re in some kind of transition period, and everyone needs to get used to the new environment.”

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei scales record high, yen rebounds as Fed out-doves BOJ

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Oil rebounds as US crude, gasoline stockpile drops provide some support

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

Read more stories