Domestic, economic and commercial: GC varsity’s students apprised of Fesco’s role in promoting activities

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2024 06:11am

FAISALABAD: Additional (DG) Public Relations, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Tahir Sheikh has said that Fesco is playing an important role in the promotion of domestic, economic and commercial activities in eight districts of its region and 5.3 million consumers are the first priority of Fesco.

He expressed these views while giving a briefing about the company to the students of Department of Communication of GC University who were on a study visit to the Fesco headquarters.

He said Fesco was one of the best distribution companies in Pakistan because of the hard work of its employees, adding the Public Relations department was bridging gap between the Fesco and the media and was playing key role in the image building of the company, providing information regarding development works, power outage etc to the consumers. He also informed the students about the power sector and especially the working of Fesco.

Representing the students on this occasion, the student Ayesha Athar said the Public Relations department of the institution was building its image in a very effective manner and they got to know about the workingof the power sector and especially the Public Relations department of Fesco.

Later, they also visited the Distribution Control Centre (DCC), Regional Customer Services Centre and 132 KV Old Thermal Grid Station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FESCO power sector Tahir Sheikh GC varsity’s students

