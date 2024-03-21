Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday posted some more gains on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

Value of the precious metal value further grew by Rs 500 and Rs 429 to Rs 227800 per tola and Rs 195302 per 10 grams, respectively.

The world market saw a slight uptrend in bullion value by $ 5 to close at $ 2178 per ounce, with an additional $ 20 premium by the local market.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs 2580 per tola and Rs 2211.93 per 10 grams with global value standing at $ 24.95 per ounce, traders said.

