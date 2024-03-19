Palm oil rises in early trade, tracking Dalian contract

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, taking cues from Dalian’s palm oil prices, to regain some of their losses during overnight trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.38% to 4,252 ringgit per metric ton during early trade.

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, extends winning streak

The contract posted a 0.47% gain by the end of Monday’s afternoon trade, but reversed direction to lose 1.19% in the overnight trade.

Fundamentals