AIRLINK 62.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
DGKC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.01%)
FCCL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-3.91%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.84%)
KOSM 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.83%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
SNGP 63.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
SSGC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.03%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TRG 69.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.65%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,708 Increased By 27.4 (0.41%)
BR30 22,607 Increased By 23.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 65,031 Increased By 214.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,606 Increased By 49.5 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, extends winning streak

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 10:41am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed higher on Monday to extend their winning streak as stronger rival oils helped boost prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.45% to 4,281 ringgit ($908.15) during early trade.

Malaysian palm oil eases

The benchmark contract for May delivery gained 4.86% last week, its highest weekly jump since Jan. 12.

Fundamentals

  • Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil at 8% for April and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract jumped 1.49%, while its palm oil contract gained nearly 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade traded 0.56% higher.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-15 rose 8.4% from shipments in February 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 3.3% increase in the same period.

  • Palm oil FCPOc3 may break resistance at 4,326 ringgit and rise into a range of 4,378 ringgit to 4,410 ringgit per metric ton, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. Reuters

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, extends winning streak

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Oil prices build on last week’s gains as supply risks rise

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Read more stories