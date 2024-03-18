Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, extends winning streak

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed higher on Monday to extend their winning streak as stronger rival oils helped boost prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.45% to 4,281 ringgit ($908.15) during early trade.

The benchmark contract for May delivery gained 4.86% last week, its highest weekly jump since Jan. 12.

Fundamentals