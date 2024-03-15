India’s Election Commission to announce dates for general elections on March 16

India’s election panel said on Friday it would announce dates for general elections at 3 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) on March 16.
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Mar 15
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
5.25
▲ 0.85 (19.32%)
|
Dewan Sugar / Mar 15
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited(DWSM)
|
3.92
▲ 0.40 (11.36%)
|
Premier Insurance / Mar 15
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
7.37
▲ 0.74 (11.16%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Mar 15
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.20
▲ 0.70 (9.33%)
|
MetaTech. / Mar 15
MetaTech Trading Limited(META)
|
12.13
▲ 1.00 (8.98%)
|
Quetta Textile / Mar 15
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.88
▲ 0.64 (8.84%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Mar 15
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
5.85
▲ 0.44 (8.13%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Mar 15
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
12.70
▲ 0.90 (7.63%)
|
Century Ins. / Mar 15
Century Insurance Company Limited(CENI)
|
26.18
▲ 1.83 (7.52%)
|
Altern Energy / Mar 15
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
22.93
▲ 1.60 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp (R) / Mar 15
Tariq Corporation Limited (R)(TCORPR1)
|
0.97
▼ -0.69 (-41.57%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Mar 15
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.60
▼ -0.21 (-25.93%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Mar 15
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
2
▼ -0.28 (-12.28%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Mar 15
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
1.66
▼ -0.23 (-12.17%)
|
St.Chart.Bank / Mar 15
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd(SCBPL)
|
35.30
▼ -3.22 (-8.36%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Mar 15
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
2.43
▼ -0.22 (-8.30%)
|
Escorts Bank / Mar 15
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
3.82
▼ -0.34 (-8.17%)
|
Bela Auto / Mar 15
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
54.54
▼ -4.41 (-7.48%)
|
Premium Textile / Mar 15
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
325.50
▼ -24.50 (-7.00%)
|
Kohinoor Textile / Mar 15
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited(KTML)
|
83.10
▼ -6.08 (-6.82%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hascol Petrol / Mar 15
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
56,740,000
▲ 0.22
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
42,747,519
▼ -0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 15
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
36,111,224
▼ -0.14
|
Kohinoor Spining / Mar 15
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
19,583,000
▼ -0.19
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
19,067,546
▼ -0.08
|
Pak Refinery / Mar 15
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
18,957,114
▼ -0.31
|
Telecard Limited / Mar 15
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,892,990
▲ 0.05
|
P.T.C.L. / Mar 15
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
11,250,475
▼ -0.28
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 15
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
9,734,917
▲ 0.02
|
National Bank / Mar 15
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
8,766,084
▲ 0.85
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 15
|
278.40
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 15
|
278.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 15
|
148.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 15
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 15
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Mar 15
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 14
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 14
|
5150.48
|
Nasdaq / Mar 14
|
16128.53
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 14
|
7743.15
|
Dow Jones / Mar 14
|
39905.66
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 14
|
17942.04
|
France CAC40 / Mar 14
|
8161.42
|
India Sensex / Mar 15
|
72549.21
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 15
|
38707.64
|
Hang Seng / Mar 15
|
16668.29
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 14
|
21735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 14
|
195730
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 15
|
81.10
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 15
|
2168.52
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 15
|
93.91
