AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper soars to 7-month high on Chinese plans to cut output

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices soared on Wednesday to their highest in seven months after Chinese smelters, which process half of the world’s mined copper, agreed on a joint production cut.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) touched $8,799 a metric ton, the highest since Aug. 1, 2023. It last traded 1.6% up at $8,790 as at 1055 GMT.

The rise started on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), where copper reached a two-year high of 70,460 yuan ($9,796) per ton.

China’s biggest copper smelters met in Beijing on Wednesday agreeing on a symbolic cut in loss-making production, without specifying volumes and timing.

“It’s a knee-jerk response to rush in. Interest spiked on SHFE right after the announcement of China’s production cut,” a trader said. “Who will admit they are the first to turn unprofitable?”

Shortages have led to intensifying competition for mined copper concentrates, causing a sharp fall in income for smelters to decade-low levels.

Copper steady ahead of Chinese loan data and U.S. inflation numbers

“But it’s important to note that there are around 1.7 million tons per year new ex-China smelter projects that are expected to come online in the second half, which will put more pressure on global concentrate supply,” Brian Peng, a copper analyst of consultancy CRU, said.

More global copper smelters were not operating in the first two months of the year than in the same period last year, mainly because of Chinese inactivity, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed.

However, higher copper prices could further dampen demand in top consumer China, as can be seen in inventories.

Copper inventory in warehouses monitored by SHFE rose steeply to 239,245 tonnes as at March 8 from 30,905 tonnes in the beginning of the year.

Clarity on demand prospects could be provided by China’s loan data due this week. This data includes total social financing numbers, a gauge of future metals consumption.

LME aluminium went down 0.3% to $2,258.5 a ton, nickel eased 1.4% to $18,295, zinc climbed 0.3% to $2,567.5, lead edged up 0.8% at $2,162 while tin rose 0.3% to $27,595.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper soars to 7-month high on Chinese plans to cut output

Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Another day of pressure: KSE-100 falls near 64,000 as market divided over monetary policy announcement

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Outside hospital: Israeli forces kill another two Palestinians in West Bank

Oil rises on signs of strong demand and rate cut hopes

Read more stories