Russian rouble strengthens vs dollar, buoyed by oil prices

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 01:39pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, regaining some of the ground lost on the previous day, supported by rising oil prices.

At 0810 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 91.72 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 100.25 versus the euro.

It had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 12.72.

The rouble could recover during today’s session on the back of firming energy prices, said Bogdan Zvarich of Banki.ru.

Russian rouble weakens against dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% at $82.20 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,146.19 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,335.41 points.

