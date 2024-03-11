AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
FCCL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.81%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HBL 114.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUBC 117.48 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.85%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 127.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.31%)
PAEL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PRL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
PTC 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.63%)
SEARL 54.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.49%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.52%)
TPLP 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.52%)
TRG 72.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,792 Increased By 5.9 (0.09%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By 73.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 65,715 Decreased By -79 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,998 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens against dollar

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 01:36pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar on Monday as oil prices hit a two-week low and some market players expected the whole week to be jittery.

By 0640 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% lower at 90.80 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.4% to 99.30 and it slipped 0.1% to 12.61 against the yuan.

Oil prices extended last week’s losses on concern about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk linked to the Middle East and Russia limited the decline.

Russia’s Sinara investment bank said in a note the rouble could have a volatile week due to upcoming large Eurobond repayments, foreign exchange futures expiration and the presidential elections.

Russian rouble firms to one-month high vs dollar

On the other hand, extra foreign currency sales by exporters ahead of the income tax payment deadline on March 28 could provide some support for the rouble.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.38% to 1,165.45.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.47% to 3,331.14.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens against dollar

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

President Zardari administers oath to new federal cabinet

SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY23

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand frenzy intensifies

Oil prices fall on China demand worries

SBP issues bank timings for Ramazan 2024

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Read more stories