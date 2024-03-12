Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated the portfolios to the federal ministers in terms of Rules of Business, 1973, and has assigned the charge of Finance to Muhammad Aurangzeb with the additional portfolio of Revenue.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Khawaja Asif has been assigned Defence with additional portfolios of Defence Production and Aviation.

Newly-appointed federal minister Muhammad Aurangzeb resigns as HBL President & CEO

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar has been allocated the portfolio of Foreign Affairs, Ahsan lqbal, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Rana Tanveer, Industries and Production; Azam Nazeer Tarar, Law and Justice with additional portfolio of Human Rights; Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Abdul Aleem Khan, Privatisation with additional portfolio of Board of Investment; Jam Kamal Khan, Commerce; Engineer Amir Muqam, States and Frontier Regions with additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture; Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Railways; Attaullah Tarar, Information and Broadcasting; Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Science and Technology with additional portfolio of Federal Education and Professional Training; Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Maritime Affairs; Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Housing and Works; Musadik Masood Malik, Petroleum with additional portfolio of Power; Ahad Khan Cheema, Economic Affairs with additional portfolio of Establishment; and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Interior with additional portfolio of Narcotics Control.

