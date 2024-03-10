AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyiv vows ‘never’ to surrender to Russia, slamming Pope negotiation call

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2024 08:13pm

KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday slammed Pope Francis’s call to negotiate with Russia two years into its invasion, vowing “never” to surrender after the pontiff said Kyiv should “have the courage to raise the white flag”.

The Catholic leader had fuelled anger in Kyiv after saying in an interview published Saturday that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia, which has seized large swathes of its territory during the war.

“Our flag is a yellow and blue one. This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

Ukraine says downed nine of 14 Russian drones overnight

While battling its bigger neighbour, Ukraine has vowed not to give up its territory.

The Pope fuelled anger by saying: “When you see that you are defeated, that things are not working out, to have the courage to negotiate.”

Kuleba called on the elderly pontiff to stand “on the side of good” and not put the opposing sides “on the same footing and call it ‘negotiations’.”

He also appeared to reference some of the Catholic church collaborating with Nazi forces during World War II:

“At the same time, when it comes to the white flag, we know this Vatican strategy from the first half of the 20th century,” Kuleba said.

“I urge to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives.”

He also thanked Pope Francis for his “constant prayers for peace” and said Kyiv hoped the cleric would visit Ukraine.

“We continue to hope that after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, the Pontiff will find an opportunity to pay an Apostolic visit to Ukraine to support over a million Ukrainian Catholics, over five million Greek-Catholics and all Ukrainians,” Kuleba said.

Dmytro Kuleba Ukraine conflict Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war War Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Kyiv vows ‘never’ to surrender to Russia, slamming Pope negotiation call

China, Iran felicitate Asif Zardari on election as President

Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

Palestinians prepare for Ramazan in the shadow of Gaza war

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

In bitcoin’s shadow, another cryptocurrency, Ether, stages its own rally

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Read more stories