AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Mar 07, 2024
FPCCI delegation visits HQ NLC

Press Release Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 06:16pm

RAWALPINDI: As part of enhanced collaboration between National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and the business community, a high-level delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), led by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of FPCCI, paid a visit to the Headquarters NLC on Wednesday. During the visit, the delegation met with Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC.

The President of FPCCI and members of the delegation were given detailed briefing on the multifaceted roles of NLC, focusing on its logistics operations both within Pakistan and beyond. They were briefed on the measures being undertaken by NLC to provide end-to-end logistics solutions to the business community of Pakistan.

The delegation was also apprised about NLC’s pioneering efforts in establishing regional connectivity, which facilitates greater accessibility for Pakistan’s business community to the landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs), East Europe, China, and Turkey. This initiative is helping a great deal in diversifying the exports options for Pakistani products besides providing shortest access for the CARs to global markets via the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for the role being played by NLC in the growth and development of the logistics industry in Pakistan. They also commended NLC’s efforts in enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

