FPCCI delegation visits HQ NLC

RAWALPINDI: As part of enhanced collaboration between National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and the business community, a high-level delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), led by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of FPCCI, paid a visit to the Headquarters NLC on Wednesday. During the visit, the delegation met with Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC.

The President of FPCCI and members of the delegation were given detailed briefing on the multifaceted roles of NLC, focusing on its logistics operations both within Pakistan and beyond. They were briefed on the measures being undertaken by NLC to provide end-to-end logistics solutions to the business community of Pakistan.

The delegation was also apprised about NLC’s pioneering efforts in establishing regional connectivity, which facilitates greater accessibility for Pakistan’s business community to the landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs), East Europe, China, and Turkey. This initiative is helping a great deal in diversifying the exports options for Pakistani products besides providing shortest access for the CARs to global markets via the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for the role being played by NLC in the growth and development of the logistics industry in Pakistan. They also commended NLC’s efforts in enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.