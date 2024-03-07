AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,818 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
HK stocks rebound, China flat

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Wednesday from a decline in the previous session while China shares were largely flat as investors await policy support details from the National People’s Congress (NPC) this week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2%.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index dipped 0.4%, and the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.3%, both snapping a four-day winning streak.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5% on Tuesday in his maiden work report. However, investors and analysts remain cautious as the report lacks policy details that support the achievement of the target.

“We think risk sentiment may remain volatile in the coming days as investors process the fiscal pledges and wait for industry-specific policies,” UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office said in a note.

Morgan Stanley economists pointed out that the fiscal package, which set the fiscal deficit target at 3% of GDP, remains insufficient to boost the economy amid mounting local government debt pressure.

The economic rebalancing efforts remain relatively slow, they added.

Meanwhile, investors are closely monitoring a press conference on Wednesday, which is being attended by top policymakers.

“We will further strengthen the protection of investors... to attract more investment, especially long-term funds to participate in this market,” Wu Qing, the newly-appointed chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told reporters.

At the same meeting, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), added there was still room for cutting the bank’s reserve ratio requirement.

The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 2.7% after a 4% tumble in the previous session.

Index heavyweights Alibaba and Tencent jumped 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Among mainland A-shares, semiconductor stocks dropped 1.4% to lead the decline.

