Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 165-5 in second T20

SYLHET: Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 37 as Sri Lanka posted 165-5 in the second Twenty20 against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Needing a win to stay alive in the series after a three-run loss in the opening match on Monday, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman each claimed a wicket as Bangladesh’s bowlers strived to restrict the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Sri Lanka got off to a slow start – needing eight balls to score their first run – with opener Aviska Fernando falling first.

But Kamindu and Kusal Mendis put on 66 runs for the second wicket, to give Sri Lanka a platform for a big score.

Seamer Soumya dismissed Kusal for 36 to break the partnership to halt Sri Lanka’s progress.

Kamindu was run out after hitting three fours and two sixes in a 27-ball innings.

Stand-in skipper Charith Asalanka hit 28 off 14 balls, with three sixes and a four.

But Mahedi bowled Asalanka before he inflicted too much damage on the home side.

However, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka ensured Sri Lanka did not lose their way completely.

The pair added 53 runs for the sixth wicket, with Mathews leading their way with 32 not out.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s bowling hero in the opening match, was unbeaten on 20.