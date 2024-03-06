AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 165-5 in second T20

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2024 07:46pm

SYLHET: Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 37 as Sri Lanka posted 165-5 in the second Twenty20 against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Needing a win to stay alive in the series after a three-run loss in the opening match on Monday, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman each claimed a wicket as Bangladesh’s bowlers strived to restrict the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Sri Lanka got off to a slow start – needing eight balls to score their first run – with opener Aviska Fernando falling first.

Shanaka guides Sri Lanka to dramatic T20 win over Bangladesh

But Kamindu and Kusal Mendis put on 66 runs for the second wicket, to give Sri Lanka a platform for a big score.

Seamer Soumya dismissed Kusal for 36 to break the partnership to halt Sri Lanka’s progress.

Kamindu was run out after hitting three fours and two sixes in a 27-ball innings.

Stand-in skipper Charith Asalanka hit 28 off 14 balls, with three sixes and a four.

But Mahedi bowled Asalanka before he inflicted too much damage on the home side.

However, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka ensured Sri Lanka did not lose their way completely.

The pair added 53 runs for the sixth wicket, with Mathews leading their way with 32 not out.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s bowling hero in the opening match, was unbeaten on 20.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 165-5 in second T20

IMF approves $5bn increase to Egypt loan: officials

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Induction of Punjab cabinet: Governor administers oath to 18 members

COAS Munir attends unveiling ceremony of indigenously built HAIDER tank

Read more stories