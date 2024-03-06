AIRLINK 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.19%)
DGKC 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
FCCL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.62%)
HUBC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
OGDC 128.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.86%)
PAEL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.73%)
PIAA 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.99%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
PPL 115.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PRL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
PTC 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
SEARL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.2%)
SNGP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.27%)
SSGC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.94%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 42.1 (0.62%)
BR30 23,046 Increased By 204.7 (0.9%)
KSE100 66,070 Increased By 344.1 (0.52%)
KSE30 22,384 Increased By 99.1 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye central bank adjusts banks’ monthly loan growth rates for securities maintenance

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 11:02am

ISTANBUL: Turkiye central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered banks’ lira commercial loan and general purpose loan monthly growth limit to 2% within the scope of the loan growth-based securities maintenance practice.

The central bank said in a statement growth limit adjustments were made from earlier 2.5% and 3%, respectively, to reinforce its commitment to a tight monetary policy stance.

Turkish central bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

The central bank also said work was being done to introduce reserve requirements based on loan growth to enhance the effectiveness of measures RBR.

Turkiye’s central bank

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye central bank adjusts banks’ monthly loan growth rates for securities maintenance

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc as govt borrowing continues

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories