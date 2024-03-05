AIRLINK 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.63%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.03%)
FCCL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HBL 115.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
HUBC 115.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.95%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.47%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.66 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.63%)
PAEL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.74%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
PPL 113.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.39%)
PRL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.39%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
SEARL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-3.71%)
SNGP 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.44%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.88%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.32%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,748 Decreased By -41.9 (-0.62%)
BR30 22,757 Decreased By -320.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 65,529 Decreased By -422.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -185.2 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand PM flies commercial for ASEAN summit after fault grounds aircraft

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 11:22am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday was forced to fly on a commercial flight to attend an ASEAN summit in Melbourne after a technical snag hit his military aircraft, with local media reporting the delay may impact his meetings.

Luxon’s flight was scheduled to take off from the capital Wellington on Tuesday morning, but pre-flight checks found a technical fault with the aircraft’s nose landing gear system, a spokesperson for the New Zealand Defence Force said in an emailed response.

A spokesperson for Luxon’s office confirmed the prime minister took a commercial flight to Melbourne.

Luxon met the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, after reaching Melbourne though New Zealand media reported the prime minister could miss his meetings with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Melbourne is hosting leaders and officials from the Association of Southeast Asian countries (ASEAN).

New Zealand is not a member and Luxon is travelling at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. New Zealand’s defence force uses two Boeing 757-200s received in 2003 to carry the country’s leaders.

The aircraft have become unreliable in recent years, with maintenance issues stranding its leaders abroad or delaying official trips on several occasions.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern in 2019 was forced to fly home from Australia on a commercial flight.

A military plane carrying her broke down in Washington, D.C. in 2022, while she also had to spend an extra night in New Zealand’s research station in Antarctica due to the aircraft’s mechanical issues.

Australia, NZ dlrs struggle

New Zealand Air Force has been asked to look at back-up options to return the prime minister back home on Wednesday as engineers work to rectify the technical snag, the defence spokesperson said.

The second Boeing aircraft is on scheduled maintenance and is therefore unavailable.

New Zealand Boeing asean Anthony Albanese ASEAN summit New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand PM flies commercial for ASEAN summit after fault grounds aircraft

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

Oil extends fall as China’s economic reforms underwhelm investors

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

Integrating renewable energy into operations: Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories