HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday after Wall Street gains and a key US inflation metric brought traders some relief by meeting expectations.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent, or 120.55 points, to 16,390.89.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent, or 3.12 points, at 3,012.05, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was up 0.2 percent, or 2.60 points, to 1,709.59.