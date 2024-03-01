AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams: Body reviews land acquisition, resettlement status

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

LAHORE: The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), constituted by Supreme Court of Pakistan, met Thursday to review land acquisition and resettlement in the areas of the projects.

The meeting was convened on the request made by the ICDBMD sub-committee on land acquisition and resettlement for Diamer Basha Dam. Chairman wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r), who is also Chairman ICDBMD, presided over the meeting.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Joint Secretary Finance Division, Team Leader PM Office, Commissioner Hazara Division and DC Diamer participated in the meeting virtually. While representative of Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representative of Chief (Water) Planning Division, Wapda Members Finance, Water and Power, GM (C&M) Water, GM LA&R, CEO Diamer Basha Dam, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam, GM/PD Mohmand Dam, Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division and other Wapda officers concerned also attended the meeting.

The Chairman Wapda expressed the hope that the administration of Gilgit-Baltistan will soon finalize the strategy to proceed further for resolving the remaining household and missing Chulha (stoves) cases. The Chairman said the Wapda highly values the sacrifices made by the affectees, therefore, we are very compassionate for redressal of their legitimate cases.

The Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division made a detailed deliberation about the progress/status as well as Terms of Reference (ToR) for Grievances Redressal Committee and Missing Chulha Committee. Later, Member Finance Wapda, CEO Diamer Basha Dam, GM/PD Mohmand Dam, DC Mohmand and Director Legal Wapda updated the participants about the compliance status of the decisions made by ICDBMD in its meeting held in December 2023.

