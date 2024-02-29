KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR21.608 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,837.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.127billionfollowed by, Gold PKR(5.769 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.606 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.458 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.283 billion), Silver (PKR 1.279 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 456.430 million), DJ (PKR 163.306 million), SP 500 (PKR 134.658 million), Palladium (PKR 108.038 million), Japan Equity (PKR 98.624 million), Copper (PKR 67.689 million) and Brent (PKR 55.129million).

In Agricultural commodities, 87lots of cotton amounting to PKR 154.203 million were traded.

