AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-29

Gold holds ground as traders buckle in for Fed cues

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

BENGALURU: Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday as traders strapped in for key economic data and comments from US central bank officials on the timeline of interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,032.90 per ounce at 9:28 a.m. ET (1428 GMT). US gold futures was steady at $2,043.90 per ounce. “The Fed is in the driver’s seat for the gold market.

We can see all-time highs in prices when they say something more concise on when the rate cuts are coming,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“Gold is having a quiet session ahead of tomorrow’s data. We need to see significantly better data that shows inflation is cooling for prices to move above the $2,050 mark.”

Data on Wednesday showed the US economy grew at a solid clip in the fourth quarter amid strong consumer spending but appeared to have lost some speed early in the new year.

Market focus is on the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation -the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index due on Thursday.

Recent Fed commentary and hot inflation data has pushed bets of Fed’s first rate cut to June, compared to March at the start of the year. Higher rates tend to discourage investment in non-yielding bullion. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday signalled she is in no rush to cut rates, particularly given upside risks to inflation.

“Signs of a weaker economy would be expected to support gold as they imply greater pressure on central banks to cut interest rates,” Frank Watson, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note. Spot platinum fell 0.9% to $880.55 per ounce, palladium dropped 2.6% to $912.25.

Gold Gold Prices Fed

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds ground as traders buckle in for Fed cues

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories