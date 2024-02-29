AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
PTI denounces ‘bids’ to deprive SIC of reserved seats

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly denounced what it called ‘ongoing malicious attempts aimed at depriving Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) fraudulently of its legal and constitutional quota of the reserved seats for women and minorities under the same nefarious state plot through which the public mandate was stolen in the dark of the night’.

A PTI spokesman said that efforts were afoot to unconstitutionally and unlawfully distribute the reserved in national and provincial assemblies among what he dubbed as “mandate thieves”.

He pointed out that Article 51 of the Constitution clearly defined the principle and modus operandi of allocating reserved seats for women and minorities among each political party as per the proportion of the general seats they secured in the general elections.

He made it clear that the SIC was the parliamentary party with the largest number of seats in the Centre, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He continued that the dillydallying tactics by the electoral watchdog to allot the reserved seats to the SIC was part of the same unconstitutional and undemocratic scheme to illegally convert the majority into a minority.

He vowed that they would never allow anyone to trample upon the public mandate by making a mockery of the democracy and constitution.

He made it clear that they would also retake the national and provincial assemblies’ seats snatched through fake Form 47 and would strongly resist any bid to unconstitutionally allocate the reserved seats to “mandate thieves”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

