AIRLINK 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BOP 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (12.07%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.54%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.3%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.14%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.11%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 111.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.76%)
MLCF 39.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.06%)
OGDC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.86%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.05 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.11%)
PRL 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.03%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
SEARL 52.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.94%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,562 Increased By 77.9 (1.2%)
BR30 22,408 Increased By 310 (1.4%)
KSE100 63,874 Increased By 655.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,531 Increased By 225.2 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China lithium carbonate futures hit 11-week high

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s lithium carbonate futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange hit an 11-week high on Wednesday, amid speculations of supply disruption against rising demand from the battery sector.

The most-traded July lithium carbonate contract jumped as much as 7.5% to 112,250 yuan ($15,592.66) per metric ton in early trading, the highest since Dec.11.

It was up 4.5% by 0418 GMT, marking a fifth-day rally with a total gain of 14% from a two-month bottom. Speculation about environmental inspection at the country’s main producing region Jiangxi province sparked supply concerns.

India to auction IIOJK lithium reserves in few weeks

“The uptrend was driven by talks about supply-side production cuts, maintenance and environmental inspections,” said Zhang Weixin, an analyst at China Futures.

Open interest of the contract also increased for five days in a row, suggesting more money flowing into the market.

Also supporting prices was a brighter demand outlook following a jump in lithium end-users’ planned production, Zhang said.

Comments

200 characters

China lithium carbonate futures hit 11-week high

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories