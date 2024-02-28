Asian currencies edge lower, stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

Most Asian currencies inched lower on Wednesday while equities were largely mixed as traders remained cautious ahead of a key US inflation reading due on Thursday that could give clues on the timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Philippine peso was down 0.4% and the Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.3%, both on track for their fourth consecutive decline.

The Malaysian ringgit was largely unchanged at 4.758 per US dollar after gaining 0.3% in the previous session.

The currency briefly touched its lowests since January 1998 last week.

The response from Malaysia’s central bank echoed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s sentiment that the currency is undervalued and should be trading higher on account of positive fundamentals and prospects for the economy.

“The combination of weak domestic fundamentals, lack of USD sellers, lower FDI inflows, persistent portfolio outflows and the absence of central bank intervention drove MYR weakness,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

They think there is scope for the ringgit to weaken further as the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will not intervene heavily in the FX markets given its moderate level of FX reserves.

Meanwhile, stocks in the region were mixed ahead of US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data - Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - scheduled for release on Thursday.

Most Asian currencies subdued ahead of US, regional data

The PCE is expected to have risen 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, according to a Reuters poll showed.

Markets currently anticipate June to be the starting point of the Fed’s easing cycle compared with March at the start of the year. In Asia, Singapore shares were down as much as 0.7%, on track for their fourth straight fall, while Malaysian equities lost as much as 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Indonesia stocks were 0.6% higher and South Korean shares gained as much as 1.2%.

Amongst local data, the focus is on a February inflation report from Indonesia and Thailand, both due on Friday.

Investors are also looking out for any signals on policy easing by regional central banks, with recent inflation prints from Southeast Asian economies showing a downward trend in inflation.

Markets in Taiwan were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.