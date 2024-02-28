AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
BOP 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
DGKC 70.65 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.52%)
FCCL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.31%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.5%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 112.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.65%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 123.86 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.75%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.13%)
PRL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.93%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.97%)
SEARL 52.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,561 Increased By 77.2 (1.19%)
BR30 22,406 Increased By 307.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 63,875 Increased By 656.1 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,534 Increased By 227.7 (1.07%)
Asian currencies edge lower, stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 10:47am

Most Asian currencies inched lower on Wednesday while equities were largely mixed as traders remained cautious ahead of a key US inflation reading due on Thursday that could give clues on the timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Philippine peso was down 0.4% and the Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.3%, both on track for their fourth consecutive decline.

The Malaysian ringgit was largely unchanged at 4.758 per US dollar after gaining 0.3% in the previous session.

The currency briefly touched its lowests since January 1998 last week.

The response from Malaysia’s central bank echoed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s sentiment that the currency is undervalued and should be trading higher on account of positive fundamentals and prospects for the economy.

“The combination of weak domestic fundamentals, lack of USD sellers, lower FDI inflows, persistent portfolio outflows and the absence of central bank intervention drove MYR weakness,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

They think there is scope for the ringgit to weaken further as the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will not intervene heavily in the FX markets given its moderate level of FX reserves.

Meanwhile, stocks in the region were mixed ahead of US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data - Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - scheduled for release on Thursday.

Most Asian currencies subdued ahead of US, regional data

The PCE is expected to have risen 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, according to a Reuters poll showed.

Markets currently anticipate June to be the starting point of the Fed’s easing cycle compared with March at the start of the year. In Asia, Singapore shares were down as much as 0.7%, on track for their fourth straight fall, while Malaysian equities lost as much as 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Indonesia stocks were 0.6% higher and South Korean shares gained as much as 1.2%.

Amongst local data, the focus is on a February inflation report from Indonesia and Thailand, both due on Friday.

Investors are also looking out for any signals on policy easing by regional central banks, with recent inflation prints from Southeast Asian economies showing a downward trend in inflation.

Markets in Taiwan were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

Asian currencies

