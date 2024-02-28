AIRLINK 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.86%)
FCCL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.57%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 111.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.65%)
MLCF 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.09%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.97%)
SEARL 52.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.85%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 74.7 (1.15%)
BR30 22,399 Increased By 300.6 (1.36%)
KSE100 63,851 Increased By 631.8 (1%)
KSE30 21,523 Increased By 216.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hovers below record high as rally pauses for breath

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 10:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average eased back on Wednesday from an all-time peak scaled in the previous session, with technical signals suggesting the more than 9% gain made over the last three weeks had been too rapid.

The Nikkei was 0.19% lower at 39,164.63 as of mid-morning trade in Tokyo, after marking a record intraday peak of 39,426.29 in the previous session and an all-time closing high of 39,239.52. Overall, though, the market was fairly mixed, with decliners outnumbering advancers by only 123 to 101, with one stock flat.

Two heavyweight stocks, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing and startup investor SoftBank Group, lost a combined 71 index points, equalling the decline for the Nikkei as a whole.

Meanwhile, e-commerce and gaming company DeNA stood out with a more than 24% surge on news that it would offer a new mobile game based on Pokemon trading cards.

The broader Topix slipped 0.29%, with a 0.43% slide in value shares outpacing a 0.16% drop in growth stocks.

A measure of momentum called the relative strength index (RSI) sat around 77 for the Nikkei on Wednesday, keeping it above the 70 line that indicates an overbought market every session since Feb. 13.

Tokyo shares extend record gains

“Considering the speed of the rally, the market is showing signs of overheating, so some pullback is easy to imagine,” said Maki Sawada, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Declines today aren’t driven by any particular bad news, so the extent of any retreat is likely to be limited.”

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors, electric and gas led advancers with a 2.18% rise, followed by a 1.81% gain for paper and pulp.

At the other end, rubber products sank 1.38% to be the worst performer.

Shippers lost 1.25%.

Tokyo stocks Japan's stock market Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hovers below record high as rally pauses for breath

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories