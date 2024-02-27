AIRLINK 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.27%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.78%)
DGKC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.62%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUBC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-4.03%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.42%)
PIAA 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.96%)
PPL 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.31%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.52%)
SNGP 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.18%)
TRG 80.75 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.79%)
UNITY 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.49%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,471 Decreased By -28 (-0.43%)
BR30 22,064 Decreased By -202.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Feb 27, 2024
Markets

South African rand firms against weaker dollar

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 02:33pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was trading stronger early on Tuesday, in line with other emerging market currencies, as the dollar slipped ahead of key U.S. economic data.

At 0747 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2475 against the dollar, about 0.25% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index was down about 0.08% against a basket of global currencies as markets looked ahead to a week of U.S. data that will provide fresh signals on how soon the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates.

South African rand weakens as traders cautious ahead of budget

There were no major South African data releases due on Tuesday. Producer price inflation, M3 money supply and private sector credit extension, trade and budget balance figures for January will be released later this week.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down 0.28% while the broader all-share was down 0.32% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.190%.

