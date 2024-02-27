CM Maryam urged to immediately form agri body, economic advisory council

LAHORE: Congratulating newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her historic achievement, growers have urged her for the immediate constitution of the Punjab Assembly Agriculture Committee as well as the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Council to formulate comprehensive strategies and policies that address the complexities of climate change, sustainability, and the adoption of digital agriculture across the province.

Aamer Hayat Bhandara, co-founder of the Agriculture Republic, agricultural think tank, extended a warm welcome to the first female chief minister, saying this historic moment marks a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and progressive leadership in the province.

Urging the establishment of the agriculture committee, he said the committee and the economic advisory council should have diverse and knowledgeable teams comprising young minds, experts, and stakeholders from various sectors.

“These teams will play a pivotal role in formulating comprehensive strategies and policies that address the complexities of climate change, sustainability, and the adoption of digital agriculture across Punjab,” he added while talking to Business Recorder.

Recognizing the critical importance of agriculture in the socio-economic fabric of Punjab, he emphasizes the need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure food security for the population.

“The upcoming months present a crucial period for the new government, with the formulation of the new budget and the impending wheat harvest, a cornerstone of the country’s food security. However, challenges such as input price hikes, including energy, electricity, fertilizer, and fuel, threaten the viability of proposals such as the minimum support price for wheat in the upcoming months. It is imperative for the government to devise strategies to support farmers and safeguard their livelihoods amidst these challenges,” he suggested.

Aamer Bhandara underscored the importance of agricultural reforms, particularly in the agricultural marketing system, strengthening internet connectivity in rural areas, and promoting industry setup in rural regions. Additionally, he advocated for the integration of traditional and digital agriculture to harness advancements at the local level effectively.

Furthermore, Bhandara emphasized the significance of engaging young farmers to drive innovation and productivity in the agricultural sector. Skills development and resource optimization were essential for enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring sustainable growth.

To address these multifaceted challenges, Bhandara called upon Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan to immediately form the agricultural committee and economic advisory council.

Aamer Hayat Bhandara expressed his unwavering support and commitment to collaborating with the Punjab government to promote agricultural development, foster innovation, and secure a prosperous future for the people of Punjab.

