‘Startup and Entrepreneurial Boot Camp’ organised

PESHAWAR: KUBIC, the business incubation center of KMU, collaborated with 3Majors Pvt Ltd organised a dynamic three-day Startup and Entrepreneurial Boot Camp. The event attracted 25 participants, including students, faculty, and professionals eager to explore the intricacies of entrepreneurship.

The boot camp, covering startup culture, grant and funding application writing, documentation requirements, and pitch delivery featured a captivating journey of success shared by Dr. Jawad Ahmed, CEO of 3Majors.

Dr. Jawad’s insights provided a valuable perspective on the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship. The event showcased the prowess of the 3Majors team, including Dr. Sohaib Ali, Zeeshan, and Dr. Ehsan. Notably, 3Majors recently secured the innovative seed fund by the World Bank, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and excellence.

On the final day, participants engaged in a spirited competition, with Dr. Saeed ur Rehman from KMU emerging as the winner, earning a spot in the Hult Prize semi-finals in Dubai. The esteemed judging panel, consisting of Dr. Touqeer Shah, Director FES; Mr. Hanif Khan Jang, Coordinator Durshal; and Mr. Zeeshan, CTO of 3Majors, contributed to the event’s success by providing valuable feedback.

Dr Jawad Ahmed commented, “Sharing my journey with the participants was a privilege, and witnessing the enthusiasm of the budding entrepreneurs was truly inspiring. We, at 3Majors, believe in empowering the next generation of innovators, and this collaboration with KUBIC aligns perfectly with that mission.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024