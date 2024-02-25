AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
At least 15 civilians killed in Burkina church attack: diocese

Published 25 Feb, 2024 10:11pm

OUAGADOUGOU: At least 15 civilians were killed and two others injured during a "terrorist" attack on a Catholic church during Sunday mass in northern Burkina Faso, a senior church official said.

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack

"We bring to your attention a terrorist attack which the Catholic community of Essakane village was the victim of today, February 25, while they were gathered for Sunday prayer," the vicar of the Dori diocese, Jean-Pierre Sawadogo, said in a statement sent to AFP. The provisional toll was 15 killed, two wounded, he added.

Burkina church attack

