AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Soreness rules Warner out of final T20 clash with New Zealand

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2024 09:56am

David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday with adductor soreness, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who is retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, did not feature in Friday’s 72-run victory over the Black Caps as the Australians completed back-to-back wins over their hosts.

David Warner not expecting affectionate farewell from NZ fans

“Warner will require a brief recovery period, which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner hit 32 runs off 20 balls in the opening win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday, but was booed off the field by the home fans in what was his final appearance in the bilateral international series.

David Warner New Zealand VS AUSTRALIA T20

Comments

200 characters

Soreness rules Warner out of final T20 clash with New Zealand

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories