NEW DELHI: An Indian court has asked authorities to find new monikers for two lions named after a Hindu goddess and a Muslim emperor, following a religious group’s petition to stop them from sharing an enclosure.

Sita and Akbar were shipped to Siliguri zoo in West Bengal this month as part of an animal exchange programme from a neighbouring state.

That irked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a prominent right-wing Hindu organisation that has campaigned against interfaith relationships.