Shehbaz meets MQM-P delegation, discusses govt formation

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday to discuss the country’s political situation and matters concerning the formation of a new government, sources said.

The MQM-P delegation comprising Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar discussed matters concerning political cooperation. PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar and others were also present.

While acknowledging the positive and constructive role of the MQM-P, Sharif said, “We respect the mandate of all parties and it is our collective responsibility to overcome economic challenges. The MQM-P leaders expressed the hope that the issues posed to the people of Pakistan and the country would be resolved under Shehbaz’s leadership.

During the meeting, it was resolved to move forward to serve the country and the nation.

