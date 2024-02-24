AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-24

LCCI holds session on impact of climate change on business

Published 24 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: An orientation session titled “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” was conducted at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday. The session was presided over by Rao Khalid Mustafa Khan, the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Alongside Khan, notable figures such as Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Senior Vice President of LCCI, Adnan Shafqat, Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Carbon Pakistan, Adnan Younas Lodhi, Policy Advisor of United Nations International Trade Centre, and Mueen ud Din Qazi, CEO of Integrated Supply Chain 4PL Solutions, shared their insights and expertise on the subject.

The event, organised jointly by Beyond Carbon Pakistan and LCCI, aimed to convene various stakeholders to deliberate on solutions and strategies for fostering a sustainable future. Beyond Carbon Pakistan, committed to advocating for sustainable development and environmental conservation in Pakistan, seeks to address climate change challenges through advocacy, education, and collaborative efforts.

During the session, Rao Khalid Mustafa Khan underscored the significance of adopting sustainable practices to ensure the long-term viability of businesses. He emphasised the pressing need to address climate change, citing Lahore's persistent smog as a poignant reminder of environmental threats.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, in his address, highlighted the importance of collective action in nurturing a resilient business community capable of effectively addressing climate change challenges.

The session, featuring a distinguished panel of speakers, served as a platform for meaningful discourse and collaboration towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change on businesses and fostering a sustainable future.

LCCI holds session on impact of climate change on business

