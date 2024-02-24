AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Awareness walk, seminar on cancer held at Mayo Cancer Care Hospital

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: With a view to raise awareness about cancer, an awareness walk and seminar was organized at Mayo Cancer Care Hospital, Manawan, attached to the King Edward Medical University.

The caretaker provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that aim of the walk and seminar is to educate and raise awareness about cancer. The credit for the establishment of Mayo Cancer Care Hospital goes to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and hopefully this hospital will be expanded further when the new government comes.

Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that mouth cancer is common in Pakistan due to “gutka, pan and chaalia.” The main cause of breast cancer in women is not breast feeding children. If a mother breastfeeds her child the chances of cancer are reduced by 50%, he added. He said Obesity increases the chances of getting cancer.

He said “Diabetes, blood pressure and cancer are common diseases in Pakistan.” He said that premature birth of newborn babies is 27% in Pakistan.

He said that at least Rs 25 billion should be allocated for Mayo Cancer Care Hospital in the coming days. He highly appreciated the efforts of Prof. Abbas Khokhar for organizing the seminar.

On this occasion, Prof. Noreen Zafar, Prof. Saira Afzal, Dr. Fariha Sheikh, Dr. Ali Goraya, Dr. Amjad Zafar, Dr. Ali Akbar, Dr. Thobia Yaqub, Dr. Zeeshan Niazi, Dr. Mubeenuddin, Dr. Nasir Hamdani and a large number of paramedics nurses were present.

