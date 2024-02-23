Bill to amend Penal Code 1860, Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, passed

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed the bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024], unanimously, emphasising the preservation of the right of dignity of the human corpse.

The committee met with Mohsin Aziz in the chair here on Thursday.

The committee while taking up the agenda items passed the bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on 1 January 2024 (Insertion of new section 297A in PPC and subsequent amendment in CrPC.

The committee passed the bill unanimously emphasising the preservation of the right of dignity of the human corpse. The bill was passed with the increase of fine to Rs500,000.

However, the bill further to amend the Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking Ordinance, 2002 [The Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2024] introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on 1 January 2024. Amendments in Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Ordinance) were withdrawn by the mover as the Ordinance in which the amendment is being proposed has already been repealed by an Act of Parliament in the year 2018.

The bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024] introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on January 1, 2024(Amendments in Sections 292, 293, and 294 of PPC and subsequent amendment in CrPC) was also passed by the committee.

The chairman committee however was of the view that the enhancement of sentences as proposed by the mover is not reasonable as the same will be misused. The bill however was passed with amendments.

The bill further to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 [The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024] introduced by Senator Shahadat Awan on January 1, 2024 (Amendments in Sections 513 and 514 of CrPC) was deferred.

Additionally, the bill further to amend the National Database and Registration Authority Ordinance, 2000 [The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023], introduced by Senator Fawzia Arshad on 6th November 2023, was also passed by the committee with amendments.

The committee also discussed at length the point of public importance raised by Senator Danesh Kumar on November 20, 2023 regarding the problems/humiliation being faced by the commuters/travellers from different areas of Balochistan to Karachi via Hub Chowki at check posts of various agencies including Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers, Customs Police etc, on the pretext of security checking.

After due deliberations, the committee recommended to establish a joint check post and directed all relevant stake agencies including Customs, Rangers, and police to develop consensus on one-window operation.

The point of public importance raised by Senator Danesh Kumar regarding the demolition of a Hindu Temple in Mithi District of Tharparkar by the District Administration was also discussed in detail.

The chairman committee after due deliberation recommended that if the district administration can demolish the temple on the pretext of encroached land then similar treatment should also be done to the person who has encroached the state land and included it in his house.

At the commencement of the committee’s concluding meeting, Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz expressed gratitude to the committee members and the ministry officials for their unwavering support and active engagement throughout the committee’s tenure.

In return, committee members and ministry officials lauded Senator Mohsin Aziz for his effective leadership and the seamless conduct of committee proceedings. The chairman committee also appreciated the services of secretary committee and his staff and acknowledged the support extended by the secretary committee especially, on legislative business.

The committee meeting was attended by senators, Saifullah Abro, Danesh Kumar, Fawzia Arshad, Kamil Ali Agha, Shahadat Awan, Waqar Mehdi and Aon Abbas.

Senior officials from the ministry and other relevant departments were also in attendance.

