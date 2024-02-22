AIRLINK 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.66%)
Europe’s STOXX 600 hits all-time high on technology boost

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 02:02pm

Europe’s STOXX 600 index advanced on Thursday to scale an all-time high, boosted by technology stocks after an unexpectedly upbeat revenue forecast from US chipmaker Nvidia.

The STOXX 600 was up 0.8% at 495.81 points, as of 0819 GMT.

France’s benchmark index added 1.1% to hit a record high while the German DAX advanced 1.5%.

The technology sector drove gains on the pan-European index as investors cheered Nvidia’s blowout results and forecast. Frankfurt-listed shares of Nvidia, the bellwether of the artificial intelligence industry, jumped 11.5%.

Europe’s STOXX 600 hits two-year high

Among other movers, shares of Nestle dropped 4.7% after the world’s biggest packaged food company reported full-year organic sales growth slightly below expectations, as they continued to hike prices, prompting some shoppers to turn to competing brands.

Delivery Hero lost 6.4% after the food delivery firm said talks for the potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia have been terminated.

