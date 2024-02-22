Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 21, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.80
Open Offer Rs 282.44
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 22
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.91
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 22
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
505
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 22
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 22
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 22
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 22
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
478.48
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 22
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 22
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
84.98
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
35,437,903
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
28,619,621
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,425,569
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 22
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
18,305,086
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Feb 22
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
17,622,141
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 22
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
16,976,351
▲ 0.00
|
Askari Bank / Feb 22
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
14,536,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 22
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
12,619,008
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Feb 22
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
9,443,016
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 22
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
8,954,277
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 21
|
279.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 21
|
279.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 21
|
150
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 21
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 21
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 21
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 20
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 20
|
4975.51
|
Nasdaq / Feb 20
|
15630.78
|
Dow Jones / Feb 20
|
38563.80
|
India Sensex / Feb 21
|
73003.52
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 21
|
38236.60
|
Hang Seng / Feb 21
|
16735.92
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 21
|
7656.57
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 21
|
17095.28
|
France CAC40 / Feb 21
|
7805.63
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 20
|
21735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 20
|
183728
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 21
|
78.18
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 21
|
2031.06
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 21
|
92.42
Comments