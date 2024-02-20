AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for Gaza hostages

Reuters Published February 20, 2024

CAIRO: Hamas has confirmed receipt of a shipment of medicines under a deal brokered by Qatar and has begun delivering the supplies to hostages held in Gaza, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas last month on the delivery of urgent medication to hostages held by the group in Gaza in return for humanitarian and medical aid for the most vulnerable civilians in the enclave.

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

“Qatar received these confirmations as the mediator in the agreement, which includes the entry of the medicines and shipment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the most affected and damaged areas, in exchange for delivering the medicines needed by hostages in the sector,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, said in a statement.

