AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi bourse at 18-month high, geopolitical tensions limit gains

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 07:43pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index at an 18-month high, although the gains were limited on geopolitical tensions in the region.

The Iran-aligned Houthis continued their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with at least four more vessels hit by drone and missile strikes since Friday.

Houthi said on Monday they had attacked the Rubymar cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden which was at risk of sinking, raising the stakes in their campaign to disrupt global shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Saudi index at 18-month high leads Gulf market gains

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.1%, closing at its highest since August 2022, helped by a 0.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom advanced 2.5% after reporting an annual net profit of 13.30 billion riyals ($3.55 billion), up from 12.71 billion riyals a year earlier.

The telecom firm also proposed a special dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2023, alongside a regular annual payout of 0.40 riyal per share.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% gain petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

The Qatari bourse was relatively stable after maintaining a strong rebound from the previous week, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill.

“The market saw mixed performances among banking stocks and reacted to the geopolitical tensions and declining energy prices.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged lower but remained near three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and as China showed some signs of economic recovery.

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.1% higher, helped by a 3% rise in MashreqBank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.8% fall in Commercial International Bank .

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 12,607

ABU DHABI fell 0.1% to 9,400

DUBAI added 0.1% to 4,277

QATAR was up 0.1% to 10,308

EGYPT lost 0.4% to 29,331

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 2,049

OMAN dropped 1% to 4,582

KUWAIT gained 0.6% to 8,107

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Saudi bourse at 18-month high, geopolitical tensions limit gains

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Rupee weakens against US dollar

After gaining over 700 points, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Security forces kills terrorist in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Contempt case: IHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner

PTI demands 'immediate' resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Oil dips as questions remain around demand

Read more stories