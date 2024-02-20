AIRLINK 55.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.65%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
CNERGY 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.27%)
DGKC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
FFBL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
GGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.12%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
OGDC 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.18%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PPL 102.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.98%)
PRL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.63%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.5%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.98%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 6,167 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 21,022 Increased By 56.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares open lower ahead of quarterly wages data

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 02:02pm

European shares opened lower on Tuesday as a potential boost in euro zone’s wage settlements clouded over bets of an early interest rate cut, while China’s decision to trim its mortgage rate failed to impress markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.1% by 0814 GMT. In the previous session, the index hit its highest level in more than two years.

Market focus will be on the euro zone’s fourth-quarter negotiated wages data after the European Central Bank singled out wage settlements as the most important variable in determining whether it can start cutting interest rate.

European stocks open higher despite UK recession

Shares of basic resources moved 1.8% lower amid a downturn in copper prices as a stronger dollar weighed, while traders assessed demand prospects in China after the top consumer’s mortgage rate cut failed to lift sentiment.

In corporate news, Air Liquide rose 6.2% to the top of STOXX 600 after the French industrial gases company posted a better-than-expected full-year operating profit and said it has already reached its 2025 margin target.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares open lower ahead of quarterly wages data

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Rupee weakens against US dollar

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs20bn in 1HFY24

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil hovers near 3-week high on Middle East tensions, China demand

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Read more stories