Malaysia’s Jan exports rise 8.7% y/y, more than forecast

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 11:55am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports rose 8.7% in January from a year earlier, more than expected, government data showed on Tuesday. January’s exports were expected to grow 3%, according to 17 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Palm extends losses on weak Malaysian exports

Imports in January grew 18.8% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed, versus an 8% increase expected in the Reuters poll. Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 10.12 billion ringgit ($2.11 billion) in January.

Malaysia's exports

