Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Pakistan witnessed net FDI outflow of $173 million during January 2024 as compared to net inflow of $236.7 million during January 2023. The FDI inflows stood at $211.1 million in December 2023.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Monday, net FDI inflow declined by 21 percent on year-on-year basis to $689.5 million during the first seven months of FY24 as compared to an inflow of $876.8 million in the same period in FY23.

The FDI inflow was reported at $184.7 million as against outflow of $357.9 million during January 2024 with net outflow of $173.2 million. The portfolio investment witnessed an outflow of $33.8 million through equity securities in January 2024, as compared to an outflow of $1.1 million in January 2023.

Jul-Nov FDI up 8pc to $656m YoY

The outflow from foreign private investment including direct investments and portfolio investment stood at $207 million in January 2024, compared to an inflow of $235.7 million in the same month in 2023.

Country-wise major outflow was witnessed in China with net outflow of $255 million while sector-wise big outflow of $243 million was witnessed in power sector.

