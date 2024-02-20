AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
Feb 20, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-20

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 19, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Meizan         Load           Trans Maritime     18-02-2024
                                 Molasses       Pvt Ltd
B-4               Captain        D/L Wheat      Ocean              09-02-2024
                  Karam                         Services
B-6/B-7           Vela Star      Disc Wheat     Alpine Marine      15-02-2024
                                                Services
B-10/B-11         Egale          Disc           Ocean              16-02-2024
                                 Wheat          Services
B-10/B-11         Great          Disc Wheat     North Star         19-02-2024
                  Spring         in Bulk        International
B-11/B-12         AAI            Disc Wheat     Bulk Shipping      16-02-2024
                  Evolution                     Agencies
B-13/B-14         ND             Disc Rock      Wma                16-02-2024
                  Armonia        Phosphate      Shipcare
B-14/B-15         Seagull        Disc Wheat     Ocean              06-02-2024
                                 I Bulk         Services
B-16/B-17         Searider       D/L Wheat      Ocean              11-02-2024
                                                Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Rakan 5        Load Rice      Bulk Shipping      13-02-2024
                                                Agencies
B-24              XinDa          Disc           Cosco Shipping     18-02-2024
                  Zhong          General        Line Pak
                                 Cargo
B-27/B-26         Ym             D/L            Inshipping         18-02-2024
                  Express        Container      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press feeders    18-02-2024
                  Bardsey        Container      Shipping
Sapt-3            Belita         Disc Load      CmaCgm             19-02-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
Sapt-4            X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press feeders    17-02-2024
                  Capella        Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press           19-02-2024     Disc Load                    X-Press feeders
Bardsey                          Container                           Shipping
Searider          19-02-2024     D/L Wheat                     Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Fairchem          19-02-2024     L/4000 Ethanol                 Alpine Marine
Edge                                                                 Services
Zao Galaxy        19-02-2024     D/9500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Lv Lizzy          19-02-2024     D/37879 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Beijing Bridge    19-02-2024     D/L Container                              -
Synergy           19-02-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Keelung                                                              Agencies
Cscl Jupiter      19-02-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Stephanie C       02-02-2024     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Ever Utile        20-02-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Xin Shan Tou      20-02-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Ian H             20-02-2024     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 Smc Pvt. Ltd
Seapower Ii       20-02-2024     D/64200 Wheat                  Bulk Shipping
                                 in Bulk                             Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t. Lahore       19-02-2024     Tanker                                     -
Express
Argentina         19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Xin Hong
Kong              19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Maersk
Felixstowe        19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Ince Northwind    19-02-2024     Wheat                                      -
Msc Spring III    19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Esl Zanzibar      19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Ever Ulysses      19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
X-press
Capella           19-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj Mohammad   Cement         Crystal         Feb. 18, 2024
MW-2              Visayas        Rice           Ocean           Feb. 18, 2024
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Atsugi     Coal           Ocean World     Feb. 18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Weco           Palm oil       Alpine           Feb. 18,2024
                  Madeleine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak      Feb. 18, 2024
                  Pelepas
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Pelepas           Containers     Maersk Pak                      Feb.19, 2024
X-Press
Mekong            Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
X-Press
Mekong            Containers     X-Press Feeddr                 Feb. 19, 2024
MSC Spring III    Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
BeksNazk          Wheat          East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Evriali           Wheat          Unicorn                                 -do-
Shimanammi
Star              Bentonite      Universal                               -do-
Han He            Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Blue Cecil        Corn           X-press Feeder                          -do-
Fast              Cement         Globel Marine                           -do-
Sea
Champion          Canoa          Ocean Service                           -do-
Rong Da
Chang Sha         Gen. Cargo     Legend                                  -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

