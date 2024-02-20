Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 19, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Meizan Load Trans Maritime 18-02-2024 Molasses Pvt Ltd B-4 Captain D/L Wheat Ocean 09-02-2024 Karam Services B-6/B-7 Vela Star Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 15-02-2024 Services B-10/B-11 Egale Disc Ocean 16-02-2024 Wheat Services B-10/B-11 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024 Spring in Bulk International B-11/B-12 AAI Disc Wheat Bulk Shipping 16-02-2024 Evolution Agencies B-13/B-14 ND Disc Rock Wma 16-02-2024 Armonia Phosphate Shipcare B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024 I Bulk Services B-16/B-17 Searider D/L Wheat Ocean 11-02-2024 Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024 Agencies B-24 XinDa Disc Cosco Shipping 18-02-2024 Zhong General Line Pak Cargo B-27/B-26 Ym D/L Inshipping 18-02-2024 Express Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 X-Press Disc Load X-Press feeders 18-02-2024 Bardsey Container Shipping Sapt-3 Belita Disc Load CmaCgm 19-02-2024 Container Pakistan Sapt-4 X-Press Disc Load X-Press feeders 17-02-2024 Capella Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press 19-02-2024 Disc Load X-Press feeders Bardsey Container Shipping Searider 19-02-2024 D/L Wheat Ocean Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Fairchem 19-02-2024 L/4000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Edge Services Zao Galaxy 19-02-2024 D/9500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Lv Lizzy 19-02-2024 D/37879 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Beijing Bridge 19-02-2024 D/L Container - Synergy 19-02-2024 D/L Container United Marine Keelung Agencies Cscl Jupiter 19-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Stephanie C 02-02-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping Ever Utile 20-02-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Xin Shan Tou 20-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Ian H 20-02-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic Smc Pvt. Ltd Seapower Ii 20-02-2024 D/64200 Wheat Bulk Shipping in Bulk Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.t. Lahore 19-02-2024 Tanker - Express Argentina 19-02-2024 Container Ship - Xin Hong Kong 19-02-2024 Container Ship - Maersk Felixstowe 19-02-2024 Container Ship - Ince Northwind 19-02-2024 Wheat - Msc Spring III 19-02-2024 Container Ship - Esl Zanzibar 19-02-2024 Container Ship - Ever Ulysses 19-02-2024 Container Ship - X-press Capella 19-02-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal Feb. 18, 2024 MW-2 Visayas Rice Ocean Feb. 18, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Atsugi Coal Ocean World Feb. 18, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Weco Palm oil Alpine Feb. 18,2024 Madeleine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 18, 2024 Pelepas ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Pelepas Containers Maersk Pak Feb.19, 2024 X-Press Mekong Containers -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= X-Press Mekong Containers X-Press Feeddr Feb. 19, 2024 MSC Spring III Containers MSC Pak -do- BeksNazk Wheat East Wind Waiting for Berths Evriali Wheat Unicorn -do- Shimanammi Star Bentonite Universal -do- Han He Rice East Wind -do- Blue Cecil Corn X-press Feeder -do- Fast Cement Globel Marine -do- Sea Champion Canoa Ocean Service -do- Rong Da Chang Sha Gen. Cargo Legend -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine -do- Rigel Palm oil Alpine -do- =============================================================================

