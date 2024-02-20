KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 19, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 Meizan Load Trans Maritime 18-02-2024
Molasses Pvt Ltd
B-4 Captain D/L Wheat Ocean 09-02-2024
Karam Services
B-6/B-7 Vela Star Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 15-02-2024
Services
B-10/B-11 Egale Disc Ocean 16-02-2024
Wheat Services
B-10/B-11 Great Disc Wheat North Star 19-02-2024
Spring in Bulk International
B-11/B-12 AAI Disc Wheat Bulk Shipping 16-02-2024
Evolution Agencies
B-13/B-14 ND Disc Rock Wma 16-02-2024
Armonia Phosphate Shipcare
B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024
I Bulk Services
B-16/B-17 Searider D/L Wheat Ocean 11-02-2024
Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024
Agencies
B-24 XinDa Disc Cosco Shipping 18-02-2024
Zhong General Line Pak
Cargo
B-27/B-26 Ym D/L Inshipping 18-02-2024
Express Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 X-Press Disc Load X-Press feeders 18-02-2024
Bardsey Container Shipping
Sapt-3 Belita Disc Load CmaCgm 19-02-2024
Container Pakistan
Sapt-4 X-Press Disc Load X-Press feeders 17-02-2024
Capella Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press 19-02-2024 Disc Load X-Press feeders
Bardsey Container Shipping
Searider 19-02-2024 D/L Wheat Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Fairchem 19-02-2024 L/4000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Edge Services
Zao Galaxy 19-02-2024 D/9500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Lv Lizzy 19-02-2024 D/37879 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Beijing Bridge 19-02-2024 D/L Container -
Synergy 19-02-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Keelung Agencies
Cscl Jupiter 19-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Stephanie C 02-02-2024 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Ever Utile 20-02-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Xin Shan Tou 20-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Ian H 20-02-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Smc Pvt. Ltd
Seapower Ii 20-02-2024 D/64200 Wheat Bulk Shipping
in Bulk Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t. Lahore 19-02-2024 Tanker -
Express
Argentina 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
Xin Hong
Kong 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
Maersk
Felixstowe 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
Ince Northwind 19-02-2024 Wheat -
Msc Spring III 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
Esl Zanzibar 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
Ever Ulysses 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
X-press
Capella 19-02-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal Feb. 18, 2024
MW-2 Visayas Rice Ocean Feb. 18, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Atsugi Coal Ocean World Feb. 18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Weco Palm oil Alpine Feb. 18,2024
Madeleine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 18, 2024
Pelepas
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Pelepas Containers Maersk Pak Feb.19, 2024
X-Press
Mekong Containers -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
X-Press
Mekong Containers X-Press Feeddr Feb. 19, 2024
MSC Spring III Containers MSC Pak -do-
BeksNazk Wheat East Wind Waiting for Berths
Evriali Wheat Unicorn -do-
Shimanammi
Star Bentonite Universal -do-
Han He Rice East Wind -do-
Blue Cecil Corn X-press Feeder -do-
Fast Cement Globel Marine -do-
Sea
Champion Canoa Ocean Service -do-
Rong Da
Chang Sha Gen. Cargo Legend -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine -do-
Rigel Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
Comments