RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth is expected to be above 5% in the medium term, Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said on Monday.

“If you look at the non-oil GDP, it is growing at very healthy numbers: 4% and north of 4%.

We are expecting 5%-plus (percent) in the medium term,“ Jadaan told delegates at the Saudi Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh.